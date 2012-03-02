German court rejects two Apple-Samsung patent suits

MANNHEIM, Germany, March 2 A German court
on Friday rejected two cases brought by Apple Inc and
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. against each other.
The decision by a regional court in Mannheim covered a claim
by Apple that Samsung infringed on its slide-to-lock technology
as well as one of three patents Samsung claimed Apple violated.
Apple is also involved in patent battle with other
smartphone makers using Google's free Android platform,
the fastest growing mobile operating system that is also used on
Samsung's Galaxy range.
Apple scored a legal success over rival Motorola Mobility
Holdings on Monday when a German court said it could no
longer ask Apple to halt sales of iPhone and iPad devices for
now.