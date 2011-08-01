Samsung to halt tablet sales in Australia-report

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 1 Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) has agreed to halt sales of the newest version of its Galaxy tablet in Australia until a patent lawsuit brought by Apple Inc (AAPL.O) in the country is resolved, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Apple has sued Samsung in Australia, saying the company's Galaxy Tab 10.1 infringes 10 of the California company's patents, Bloomberg said, adding that Samsung has also agreed to stop advertising the U.S. version of the tablet in Australia and not sell the device until it wins court approval.

Representatives for Apple and Samsung in the United States were not immediately available for a comment.

The legal battle between the two companies has been building since April, when Apple sued Samsung in a California federal court. Apple claims the South Korean company's Galaxy line of mobile phones and tablets "slavishly" copies the iPhone and iPad.

The iPhone and iPad maker is also suing Samsung in numerous other countries, including South Korea, for patent infringement.

Samsung will also provide Apple three samples of a new Australian version of Galaxy at least seven days before it plans to start distributing it so the U.S. company can review it, Bloomberg said, citing Australian court documents.

The deal, reached by lawyers during a break in a hearing in the case, also notes that Apple agreed to pay unspecified damages to Samsung if its loses the patent infringement lawsuit, Bloomberg said.

Samsung's Galaxy products use Google's (GOOG.O) Android operating system, which directly competes with Apple's mobile software.

The case is: Apple Inc. (AAPL) v. Samsung Electronics Co. NSD1243/2011. Federal Court of Australia (Sydney). (Reporting by Poornima Gupta; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)