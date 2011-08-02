U.S. trade panel to probe Apple claim vs Samsung

* ITC accepts Apple complaint, begins probe
* Patent war escalates, relationship under strain
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 2 A U.S. trade panel that
hears patent disputes has agreed to investigate Apple Inc's
(AAPL.O) complaint that mobile phones and tablets made by South
Korean rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) violate its
technology intellectual property.
The world's most valuable technology company and Samsung
are waging an escalating legal battle in multiple countries,
accusing each other of infringing on technology and design
patents as competition in the red-hot mobile gadgets arena
intensifies.
Apple filed a complaint with the International Trade
Commission, an independent federal agency, on July 5, seeking
to block its South Korean foe from importing a plethora of
"Galaxy" electronic devices. That came less than a week after
Samsung also sought to stop imports of Apple's popular iPads
and iPhones. [ID:nN1E7650JW]
On Tuesday, the ITC said in a statement it voted to
institute an investigation into Apple's claim and its request
for a "cease and desist" order, spanning mobile handsets,
tablets, software, touchpads and hardware interfaces.
Galaxy products use Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android operating
system, the closest competitor to Apple's iOS mobile software.
The intensifying patent dispute threatens to strain a
lucrative supply relationship: Apple in 2010 was Samsung's
second-largest customer, accounting for $5.7 billion of sales
tied mainly to semiconductors, according to the Asian consumer
electronics company's annual report.
Apple's complaint is In re: Certain Electronic Digital
Media Devices and Components Thereof, U.S. International Trade
Commission, No. 2827. Samsung's complaint is In re: Mobile
Electronic Devices, Including Wireless Communication Devices,
Portable Music and Data Processing Devices, and Tablet
Computers at the same agency, No. 2824.
