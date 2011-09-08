Apple sues Samsung in Japan over patents -Kyodo

BRIEF-U.S. judge blocks merger of Anthem Inc and Cigna Corp - court order
* U.S. judge blocks merger of Anthem Inc and Cigna Corp - court order Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Sept 8 Apple is suing Samsung Electronics in Japan over alleged patent violations relating to the iPhone and iPad, Kyodo news agency said on Thursday.
California-based Apple is seeking the suspension of sales of Samsung's handsets in Japan, as well as 100 million yen ($1.3 million) in damages, Kyodo added, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The suit is the latest in a series of patent battles between the two firms around the world. ($1 = 77.325 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
SYDNEY, Feb 9 New Zealand insurer Tower Ltd said on Thursday it has agreed to sell all its shares to Canada's Fairfax Financial for NZ$197 million ($143 million) in a deal that was unanimously approved by its board.
* Uni-Select reports double-digit growth for sales and network expansion in Q4 and 2016(1)