Tokyo court says Samsung infringed on Apple "bounce-back" patent

TOKYO, June 21 A Tokyo court ruled on Friday
that Samsung Electronics Co Ltd had infringed on
rival Apple Inc's patent for a "bounce-back" feature on
earlier models of its popular smartphones.
Samsung and Apple, the world's top two smartphone makers,
are fighting patent disputes in 10 countries as they compete to
dominate the lucrative mobile market and win customers with
their latest gadgets.
Apple claimed that Samsung had copied the "bounce-back", in
which icons on its smartphones and tablets quiver back when
users scroll to the end of an electronic document. Samsung has
already changed its interface on recent models to show a blue
line at the end of documents.
The Japanese court's decision comes after the U.S. Patent
and Trademark office judged in April that Apple's patent for the
bounce-back feature was invalid, allowing older Samsung models
that had a similar feature to remain on sale.
The Tokyo court is scheduled to release more details on the
ruling at 0730 GMT.