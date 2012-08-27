版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 28日 星期二 02:36 BJT

Apple seeks to stop U.S. sales of eight Samsung products

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 27 Apple Inc will seek a preliminary ban on U.S. sales of eight Samsung mobile products, pending a final injunction in its high stakes patents case, according to an Apple court filing on Monday.

The request for a preliminary injunction targets Samsung Electronics Co Ltd phones including the Galaxy S 4G and the Droid Charge.

