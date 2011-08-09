Apple blocks Samsung from selling Galaxy in EU

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 9 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) scored a major victory in its multi-country patent infringement battle against Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) after a German court barred the Korean company from selling its Galaxy Tab 10.1 in the entire European Union except the Netherlands.

Apple spokeswoman Kristin Huguet confirmed that a district court in Dusseldorf, Germany, granted the injunction.

This is the second big setback for Samsung, which has been locked in a battle with Apple over smartphones and tablets patents since April, and comes after it delayed the Australian launch of its latest Galaxy tablet because of similar lawsuits.

A Samsung U.S. spokesman did not return a call seeking comment.

Apple said that Samsung's Galaxy line of mobile phones and tablets "slavishly" copied the iPhone and iPad. It has sued in the United States, Australia and elsewhere. Samsung has countersued Apple. [ID:nL3E7FM04H] (Reporting by Poornima Gupta. Editing by Robert MacMillan)