Apple blocks Samsung from selling Galaxy in EU

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 9 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) scored
a major victory in its multi-country patent infringement battle
against Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) after a German court
barred the Korean company from selling its Galaxy Tab 10.1 in
the entire European Union except the Netherlands.
Apple spokeswoman Kristin Huguet confirmed that a district
court in Dusseldorf, Germany, granted the injunction.
This is the second big setback for Samsung, which has been
locked in a battle with Apple over smartphones and tablets
patents since April, and comes after it delayed the Australian
launch of its latest Galaxy tablet because of similar
lawsuits.
A Samsung U.S. spokesman did not return a call seeking
comment.
Apple said that Samsung's Galaxy line of mobile phones and
tablets "slavishly" copied the iPhone and iPad. It has sued in
the United States, Australia and elsewhere. Samsung has
countersued Apple. [ID:nL3E7FM04H]
