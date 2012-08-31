Samsung wins over Apple in Japan patent case

TOKYO Aug 31 A Tokyo court ruled on Friday that
Samsung Electronics' mobile devices did not violate
an Apple Inc patent, awarding the South Korean firm a
victory a week after it lost a landmark patent case in the
United States.
The Tokyo District Court's ruling on an Apple patent dealing
with transferring media content between devices comes after a
U.S. federal jury found last week that Apple did not infringe on
any of Samsung's patents, while the South Korean firm had copied
key features of the popular iPhone.
The U.S. jury awarded Apple $1.05 billion in damages and it
is now seeking speedy bans on the sale of eight Samsung phones
in the U.S. market.