Samsung Elec says loses a Japan patent lawsuit to Apple

SEOUL Feb 28 A Tokyo court on Thursday ruled in favour of Apple Inc in a patent lawsuit over mobile devices filed by Samsung Electronics, the South Korean firm said.

The world's top two smartphone makers are engaged in a global legal battle over patents on smartphones and tablets, as they vie to win customers in the lucrative mobile market.

"We are disappointed by today's court decision. Following a thorough review of the ruling, we will take the measures necessary to protect our intellectual property rights," Samsung said in a statement without giving further details.
