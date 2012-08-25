Jury didn't want to let Samsung off easy in Apple trial

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 25 Jurors did not want to let Samsung Electronics Co Ltd off easy in the landmark patent trial against Apple Inc, even though they felt Apple's damages demands were too high, according to the foreman.

Apple won a sweeping victory against Samsung on Friday in a San Jose federal courtroom.

A nine-member jury found the Korean company had infringed on several Apple features and design patents and awarded the iPhone maker $1.05 billion in damages, which could be tripled because the jury also decided that the Korean firm had acted willfully.

In an interview on Saturday, Velvin Hogan, 67, said Apple's arguments about the need to protect innovation were persuasive. Hogan worked as an engineer for decades before he retired, and holds a patent of his own.

"We didn't want to give carte blanche to a company, by any name, to infringe someone else's intellectual property," Hogan told Reuters a day after the verdict was delivered.

However, Hogan said Apple's damages demand of up to $2.75 billion were "extraordinarily high," partly because it was unclear whether Apple had enough component supply to sell more phones even if it wanted to.

"We wanted to make sure the message we sent was not just a slap on the wrist," Hogan said. "We wanted to make sure it was sufficiently high to be painful, but not unreasonable."

Hogan said jurors were able to complete their deliberations in less than three days -- much faster than legal experts had predicted -- because a few had engineering and legal experience, which helped with the complex issues in play. Once they determined Apple's patents were valid, jurors evaluated every single device separately, he said.

"All of us feel we were fair, that we can stand by our verdict and that we have a clear conscience in that we were totally not biased one way or another," Hogan said.