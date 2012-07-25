Apple says Samsung patent royalty demands "unfair"-filing

BRIEF-Fortis announces C$500 mln sale of common shares
* Fortis Inc - to issue and sell 12.2 million common shares of Fortis at a price of C$41.00 per share
SAN FRANCISCO, July 25 Apple Inc says Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is demanding a 2.4 percent royalty rate for Samsung's standard essential patents, a rate which Samsung has never sought from any other licensee, according to a U.S. court filing on Wednesday.
The filing came in high stakes patent litigation between the world's two largest mobile manufacturers. A trial between Apple and Samsung in San Jose, California, federal court is scheduled to start July 30.
In Apple's court filing, the iPhone maker called Samsung's demand on its mobile products "unfair, unreasonable and discriminatory."
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces definitive agreement to sell Trump Taj Mahal casino resort
* Pershing square holdings, ltd. Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for february 2017