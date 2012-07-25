Apple says Samsung patent royalty demands "unfair"-filing

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25 Apple Inc says Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is demanding a 2.4 percent royalty rate for Samsung's standard essential patents, a rate which Samsung has never sought from any other licensee, according to a U.S. court filing on Wednesday.

The filing came in high stakes patent litigation between the world's two largest mobile manufacturers. A trial between Apple and Samsung in San Jose, California, federal court is scheduled to start July 30.

In Apple's court filing, the iPhone maker called Samsung's demand on its mobile products "unfair, unreasonable and discriminatory."