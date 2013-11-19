In retrial, Apple and Samsung make final pitches to jury

| SAN JOSE, Calif.
SAN JOSE, Calif. Nov 19 Apple Inc
argued in court on Tuesday that Samsung had failed
to present meaningful evidence to rebut allegations that the
Korean electronics giant had improperly used the iPhone maker's
patented technology.
At closing arguments in a San Jose, California federal
court, Apple attorney William Lee said Samsung had not produced
any senior executives from Korea to testify in a damages retrial
between the two companies, while Apple called its marketing
chief Phil Schiller to the stand.
Apple and Samsung are engaged in a global litigation battle
over patents. Last year, Apple was awarded over $1 billion after
it convinced a jury that Samsung copied various iPhone features
and design touches, like using your fingers to pinch and zoom
the display and the phone's flat, black glass screen.
In March, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh upheld about $600
million of that verdict but ordered a retrial on the rest,
ruling that the previous jury had made some errors in its
calculations. During the retrial, Apple asked the jury to
award$379.8 million, while Samsung argued that it should have to
pay $52.7 million.
Samsung manufactures phones that use the Android operating
system, which is developed by Google.
In court on Tuesday, Lee urged the six woman, two man jury
to focus on internal Samsung documents, which tell the real
story about what happened.
"Witnesses forget, or in the case of Samsung here, witnesses
don't appear," Lee said.
Samsung is expected to deliver it's closing argument later
this morning.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Apple Inc vs. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, 11-1846.