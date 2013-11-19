UPDATE 2-In retrial, Apple and Samsung make final pitches to jury

By Dan Levine
SAN JOSE, Calif. Nov 19 Apple Inc
tried to persuade U.S. jurors to keep intact a historic verdict
it won against Samsung Electronics Co Ltd last year,
while the Korean company argued that Apple has overstated its
injuries from patent violations.
At closing arguments on Tuesday in a San Jose, California
federal court, Apple attorney Harold McElhinny told jurors that
their verdict would be important for protecting American
companies and maintaining Silicon Valley's innovation economy.
However, Samsung attorney William Price said Apple grossly
overstated how integral the five patents at trial actually are
to the iPhone's value.
Apple is engaged in global patent litigation against rivals
like Samsung, a courtroom battle launched by Apple's iconic
cofounder Steve Jobs before his death. The courtroom fight
mirrors competition between leaders in the smartphone and tablet
markets.
Last year, Apple was awarded over $1 billion after it
convinced a jury that Samsung copied various iPhone features -
like using your fingers to pinch and zoom on the screen - along
with design touches like the phone's flat, black glass screen.
That verdict was a high point in Apple's legal war on
Google's Android operating system, which Samsung uses on its
phones.
U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh subsequently rejected Apple's
bid for a permanent sales ban against several Samsung products,
but in a win for Apple, a U.S. appeals court this week ordered
Koh to reconsider that ruling.
When it came to damages, Koh upheld about $600 million of
last year's verdict but ordered a retrial on the rest, ruling
that the previous jury had made some errors in its calculations.
During the retrial, which has been unfolding over the past
week, Apple asked the jury to award $379.8 million, while
Samsung argued that it should have to pay $52.7 million.
In court on Tuesday, Apple attorneys William Lee and
McElhinny urged the six-woman, two-man jury to focus on internal
Samsung documents, especially since no senior Samsung executives
appeared on the witness stand.
"Witnesses forget, or in the case of Samsung here, witnesses
don't appear," Lee said.
McElhinny added that Samsung was trying to pay a tiny
fraction of the $3.5 billion in U.S. revenue it made from
infringing products. "That's unbelievable," he said.
Samsung's Price said Samsung is willing to pay what the law
demands. But Samsung should not be forced to overcompensate
Apple for design touches that any competitor should be allowed
to incorporate, he said.
"Apple doesn't own beautiful and sexy," Price said, adding:
"What they're saying is, in the market, justice is just us."
The jury is scheduled to begin deliberating later on
Tuesday.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Apple Inc vs. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, 11-1846.