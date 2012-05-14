US court revives Apple claim on Samsung tablets

WASHINGTON May 14 A U.S. appeals court ruled on
Monday that Apple Inc could press its bid for an
immediate block on the sale of some tablet computers made by
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd based on allegations of
infringement of one patent.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the
judge in a district court in California had erred in deciding
that Apple failed to show that it was likely to succeed on the
merits.
The dispute over that one patent is part of a larger legal
proceeding in California. In mid-April, Apple and Samsung agreed
that their chief executives would participate in settlement
talks to try to resolve the dispute, according to a court
filing.
Apple sued Samsung in the United States last year, saying the
South Korean company's Galaxy line of mobile phones and tablets
"slavishly" copies the iPhone and iPad. Samsung then countersued
Apple.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
11-1846.
The case in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit
is Apple, Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al, 2012-1105