UPDATE 2-U.S. agency: Apple infringes Samsung patent on older iPhones, iPads

By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, June 4 Samsung Electronics
scored a point on Tuesday over global rival Apple
Inc in their long-running battle over mobile device
patents.
A U.S. trade body found the Silicon Valley giant had
infringed on a patent owned by the Korean company and slapped a
ban on the sale of certain older iPhone and iPad models sold by
AT&T Inc.
The U.S. International Trade Commission, an independent
federal agency, issued a limited order stopping all imports and
sales for AT&T models of the iPhone 4, iPhone 3GS, iPad 3G and
iPad 2 3G. The versions targeted are more than a year old but
are still solid sellers.
All such exclusion orders are sent to President Barack
Obama, who has 60 days to review them. If he does not veto the
order, it goes into effect.
"We are disappointed that the commission has overturned an
earlier ruling and we plan to appeal. Today's decision has no
impact on the availability of Apple products in the United
States," Apple spokeswoman Kristin Huguet said in a statement.
Designed to be a trade panel, the ITC has become a popular
venue for patent lawsuits because it acts relatively quickly and
it can order import bans, which are more difficult to get from
district courts.
Samsung said in a statement that the ITC decision "confirmed
Apple's history of free-riding on Samsung's technological
innovations."
"Our decades of research and development in mobile
technologies will continue and we will continue to offer
innovative products to consumers in the United States," it said.
Tuesday's ruling overturned a decision by ITC Judge James
Gildea, who ruled in September that Apple did not violate
patents at issue in the case, which was filed in mid-2011.
Apple was found to infringe on a patent that relates to 3G
wireless technology and the ability to transmit multiple
services simultaneously and correctly. It is essential to
ensuring that the devices are interoperable.
The U.S. Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission
and the Patent and Trademark Office have all said that
infringement of these "standard essential patents" should mostly
be punished by monetary charges, not sales bans.
An exception would be in the rare instances where the
infringer refuses to negotiate a license or to pay.
The usual expectation among companies has been that standard
essential patents will be inexpensively licensed to anyone.
Samsung, which is battling Apple in court in some 10
countries, had also accused Apple of infringing on three other
patents, but the ITC found that Apple did not infringe these.
Apple has a parallel complaint filed against Samsung at the
ITC, accusing Samsung, an Apple chip provider, of blatantly
copying its iPhones and iPads. An ITC judge in that case found
that Samsung had violated one patent but not a second one. A
final decision is due in August.
Apple has waged an international patent war since 2010 as it
seeks to limit the growth of Google's Android system.
The fight has embroiled Samsung, HTC and others that use
Android.
The ITC's decision came on the same day that President
Barack Obama weighed in on curbing a totally different type of
patent lawsuit - those brought by companies called "patent
trolls." The disparaging name is because these companies make or
sell nothing, but they specialize in suing others for
infringement. Obama asked for new federal regulations on these
concerns and action from Congress.
The offensive - announced before Obama makes a fundraising
trip this week to California's Silicon Valley - came as U.S.
lawmakers and courts are seeking ways to reduce the
number of unwarranted patent lawsuits.
Samsung did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The case at the International Trade Commission is No.
337-794.