UPDATE 3-U.S. agency: Apple infringes Samsung patent on older iPhones, iPads

* U.S. ITC imposes ban on import or sale of AT&T models
* President Obama has 60 days to review ruling
* Apple, Samsung Electronics shares little changed
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, June 4 Samsung Electronics
scored a victory over rival Apple Inc in
their long-running dispute over mobile device patents after a
U.S. trade agency issued an order banning older but
still-popular Apple products from the U.S. market.
The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled on
Tuesday that the Silicon Valley giant had infringed on a patent
owned by Samsung that involves the ability of devices to
transmit multiple services simultaneously and correctly through
3G wireless technology.
The independent federal agency slapped a ban on the import
or sale of the iPhone 4, iPhone 3GS, iPad 3G and iPad 2 3G
distributed by AT&T, the biggest seller of Apple devices
in the United States when Samsung filed its complaint in 2011.
The products are assembled in Asia.
U.S. President Barack Obama has 60 days to review the
ruling. If he does not veto the order, it will go into effect.
It is not immediately clear what the impact could be on
Apple or AT&T should Obama let the ruling stand, since the
decision remains subject to a potentially prolonged appeals
process.
While the products targeted are more than a year old, some
models such as the iPhone 4 remain solid sellers.
The most recent version covered by the ITC's decision - the
iPhone 4 - is now given away with a contract offered by carriers
including Verizon Wireless, which is not affected by the ruling.
The iPhone 4 could be phased out within a year should Apple
stick to schedule and release a new version of the iPhone 5 in
the fall as many in the industry expect.
Still, if the import ban goes into effect, U.S. customs
agencies enforcing the ban could well end up delaying other
Apple products, said Susan Kohn Ross, a partner in the Los
Angeles office of Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp.
"This is going to create a huge distortion for Apple," she
said. "Customs has a very difficult job now. They have to look
at every shipment."
The iPhone accounts for about half of Apple's revenue. While
the company doesn't disclose sales data on individual
smartphones and tablet models, the most current version of the
iPhone typically accounts for the biggest chunk of iPhone
shipments of more than 100 million units annually.
GLOBAL WAR
Shares in Apple were little changed at $446.26 in
after-hours trade. Samsung stock was also holding steady at
about 1.54 million won.
Apple has waged an international patent war since 2010 as it
seeks to limit the growth of Google's Android, the
world's most-used mobile software today. That fight has
embroiled Samsung, HTC Corp and others that use
Android, a direct competitor to Apple's iOS.
Tuesday's ruling overturned a decision by ITC Judge James
Gildea, who ruled in September that Apple did not violate
patents at issue in the case.
Samsung, which is battling Apple in court in some 10
countries, had also accused Apple of infringing on three other
patents, but the ITC found that Apple did not infringe those.
"We are disappointed that the commission has overturned an
earlier ruling and we plan to appeal. Today's decision has no
impact on the availability of Apple products in the United
States," Apple spokeswoman Kristin Huguet said in a statement.
Samsung said the ITC decision "confirmed Apple's history of
free-riding on Samsung's technological innovations."
The Obama administration has been pressing for infringement
of "standard essential patents" to mostly be punished by
monetary charges, not sales bans.
It reiterated that stand on Tuesday with a White House
statement that - among other steps - urged the ITC to raise its
bar for order sales bans so that it matches district courts.
Designed to be a trade panel, the ITC has become a popular
venue for patent lawsuits because it acts relatively quickly and
it can order import bans, which are more difficult to get from
district courts.
While the ITC was created to ensure that U.S. companies got
a fair shake competing against imports, a fair number of
non-U.S. companies have filed for relief at the agency based on
the fact that they have U.S. manufacturing plants or do research
in this country.
Samsung has a manufacturing plant in Austin, Texas.
"I can't really point to any time that the foreign
complainants or respondents got anything but a justice-is-blind
fair shake," said one patent expert who spoke privately because
he did not have permission from his firm to speak to the media.
ITC cases can be appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for
the Federal Circuit, and from there go to the Supreme Court.
Apple has a parallel complaint filed against Samsung at the
ITC, accusing Samsung, an Apple chip provider, of blatantly
copying its iPhones and iPads. An ITC judge in that case found
that Samsung had violated one patent but not a second one. A
final decision is due in August.
The case at the International Trade Commission is No.
337-794.