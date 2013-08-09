版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 9日 星期五 23:40 BJT

U.S. court hears arguments in Apple's case against Samsung

WASHINGTON Aug 9 A U.S. appeals court on Friday wrestled with a request by Apple Inc for a permanent injunction against Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in a case that could have a deep impact on U.S. patent litigation.

The three-judge panel questioned whether Apple should or could be required to prove that one feature of a product such as a smart phone is the driver of consumer demand for that product.

The Federal Circuit last year rejected Apple's request for a pretrial sales ban against Samsung's Galaxy Nexus phone.

The case is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Federal U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 13-1129.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐