U.S. court hears arguments in Apple's case against Samsung

WASHINGTON Aug 9 A U.S. appeals court on Friday wrestled with a request by Apple Inc for a permanent injunction against Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in a case that could have a deep impact on U.S. patent litigation.

The three-judge panel questioned whether Apple should or could be required to prove that one feature of a product such as a smart phone is the driver of consumer demand for that product.

The Federal Circuit last year rejected Apple's request for a pretrial sales ban against Samsung's Galaxy Nexus phone.

The case is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Federal U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 13-1129.