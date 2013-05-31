U.S. trade panel delays decision in Apple-Samsung fight

WASHINGTON May 31 The U.S. International Trade
Commission, which hears many patent fights, on Friday extended
its deadline for ruling on whether Apple Inc infringes
patents owned by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in
making the iPod Touch, iPhone and iPad.
The ITC had said it would make a decision on Friday but
delayed it until Tuesday, June 4. It gave no reason for the
extension.
An administrative law judge at the ITC had said in a
preliminary ruling in September that Apple was innocent of
violating the patents. The next step is for the full commission
to weigh in.
Apple has waged an international patent war since 2010 as it
battles Google Inc's Android mobile-device operating
system. The fight has embroiled Samsung, HTC Corp and
others that use Android.
Samsung is the world's largest smartphone maker, while Apple
is in third place, according to the research company Gartner.
Many experts consider Samsung's Galaxy touchscreen tablets the
main rival to the iPad, although they are currently a distant
second to Apple's devices.
The case at the International Trade Commission is No.
337-794.