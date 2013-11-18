版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 19日 星期二 00:40 BJT

US appeals court revives Apple bid for injunction versus Samsung

WASHINGTON Nov 18 A federal appeals court on Monday ruled that a district court in California must review its decision to deny Apple Inc's request that the sale of some Samsung Electronics Co Ltd tablets and smartphones be banned because they infringe Apple patents.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said that the lower court abused its discretion in denying the injunction with respect to utility patents and asked it to reconsider.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California had refused the injunction in December 2012.

The case at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit is Apple Inc v Samsung Electronics Co., Inc. The case number is 2013-1129.
