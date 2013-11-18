UPDATE 3-U.S. appeals court revives Apple bid for Samsung injunction

By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON Nov 18 A U.S. appeals court on
Monday breathed new life into Apple's long-running attempt to
secure an injunction banning the sale of some devices made by
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, ordering a California judge to
reconsider imposing a permanent sales ban on some Samsung
products.
Apple, which makes iPhones and iPads, has been incensed by
what it considers knockoffs of its devices by Android, many of
which are made by Samsung. The two companies have been in a
long-running and global battle over patent infringement.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said on
Monday that the lower court abused its discretion in denying
Apple's request for an injunction of Samsung devices for
infringing utility patents and asked it to reconsider.
The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of
California had refused the injunction in December 2012. Apple
Inc had requested it because of a ruling that Samsung
products infringed on three design and three utility
patents related to mobile devices.
The appeals court upheld the lower court's refusal to order
an injunction on the design patents.
Last year, Apple was awarded over $1 billion after it
convinced a jury that Samsung copied various iPhone features.
In March U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose ruled that
the jury had made errors in some calculations, impacting about
$400 million of the verdict.
Koh ordered a retrial of that portion of the original award,
which is now wrapping up in San Jose. Closing arguments are
scheduled for Tuesday.
Koh also rejected Apple's request for a permanent ban on the
sale of several Samsung products in the lucrative U.S. market.
Court-ordered injunctions are much more threatening to
companies than monetary verdicts, and tend to increase the
likelihood of a settlement. But in this case, it could be months
before Apple ultimately secures an injunction against Samsung,
which undercuts Apple's leverage, said Brian Love, a professor
at Santa Clara Law in Silicon Valley.
Still, the ruling bodes well for Apple's future court
battles, Love said. The iPhone maker is scheduled for another
trial against Samsung in April 2014, which involves newer
Samsung products.
The Federal Circuit's ruling on Monday will give Apple
firmer precedent to get an injunction in that case, he said.
"Certainly this is not an across-board win for Apple," Love
said, "but I think Apple is happy with this outcome."
Samsung said it was pleased that the Federal Circuit upheld
a ruling denying a permanent injunction for infringing Apple's
design patents.
"The remand concerns a very narrow scope of evidence
presented by Apple. Therefore, we are confident that an
injunction will be avoided," spokesman Adam Yates said in an
emailed statement.
The three utility patents are for a "bounce-back" feature,
which allows users scrolling through text to reach the end and
then bounce back; a "multi-touch display" that allows the device
to distinguish between a user who uses one finger to scroll and
two to "pinch to zoom"; and "double tap to zoom," which allows a
user to tap a device twice so it will zoom in.
The appeals court said the district court erred in requiring
Apple to show that the features in the infringed patents were
the sole reason consumers bought Samsung devices.
"Rather than show that a patent feature is the exclusive
reason for consumer demand, Apple must show some connection
between the patented feature and demand for Samsung products,"
the court said in its ruling.
The appeals court also said that the lower court relied too
much on evidence that Apple licensed the patents to others as a
reason to order financial damages rather than an injunction,
saying that Samsung was different because it was Apple's primary
competitor.
Samsung has the top spot in the global smartphone market,
with a 32.1 percent market share while Apple was second with
12.1 percent, the research firm Gartner said last week.
Of the smartphones sold, 81.9 percent run Google's
mobile platform Android, while 12.1 percent used Apple's iOS,
Gartner said.
"The district court abused its discretion by failing to
properly analyze whether damages would adequately compensate
Apple for Samsung's (court emphasis) infringement of these
patents (court emphasis)," the three judge panel said in its
ruling.
Representatives for Apple did not respond to requests for
comment.
The case at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit is Apple Inc v Samsung Electronics Co., Inc. The case
number is 2013-1129.