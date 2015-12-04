Samsung to finally pay Apple $548 mln in patent dispute

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 4 Samsung fought until the bitter
end to avoid paying Apple, but the company now says it will
finally hand over the more than $548 million it owes for
infringing the patents and designs of its biggest smartphone
rival.
In papers filed in federal court in San Jose, California on
Thursday, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it will
make the payment by Dec. 14 if Apple Inc sends an
invoice on Friday.
Asked if it had done so, Apple declined to comment on
Friday.
The payment comes after a U.S. appeals court last May
reduced a $930 million judgment against Samsung by $382 million,
stemming from a 2012 verdict for infringing Apple patents and
copying the look of the iPhone.
Another trial over remaining damages relating to some of
Samsung's infringing products in the case is set to go ahead
next spring.
Even though the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit in Washington, D.C. had authorized damages to Apple in
May, Samsung again appealed the final figure to the same court,
and was rebuffed twice more.
Now agreeing to pay, Samsung told the San Jose court that it
expects to be reimbursed if it eventually succeeds in a
forthcoming appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court over its liability
for copying the patented designs of the surface, bezel and user
interface of the iPhone, which accounted for $399 million of the
total award.
South Korea-based Samsung also said it reserved the right to
be reimbursed in the future if a decision by the U.S. Patent and
Trademark Office invalidating one of the Apple patents in the
case, related to touchscreen gestures, is upheld.
Apple intends to appeal that ruling and said in court
documents it "disputes Samsung's asserted rights to
reimbursement."
"We are disappointed that the court has agreed to proceed
with Apple's grossly exaggerated damages claims regardless of
whether the patents are valid," a Samsung spokeswoman said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)