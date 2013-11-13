Jury picked in retrial between Apple and Samsung

| SAN JOSE, Calif.
SAN JOSE, Calif. Nov 12 A jury was selected on
Tuesday for a retrial between Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd, with hundreds of millions of
dollars at stake between the two mobile giants.
Opening statements are scheduled to take place on Wednesday,
and the trial is expected to last about a week.
Apple and Samsung are engaged in global litigation over each
other's patents. Last year a jury awarded Apple about $1
billion, after Apple had successfully convinced a jury that
Samsung copied various iPhone features - like using one's
fingers to pinch and zoom on the screen - along with design
touches like the phone's flat, black glass screen.
In March, however, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh ordered a
retrial on about $400 million in damages, ruling that the
previous jury had made some errors in its calculations. Samsung
manufactures phones that use the Android operating system, which
is developed by Google Inc.
In a San Jose, California federal court on Tuesday, dozens
of potential jurors were quizzed by Koh and attorneys for both
sides. By the end of the day, six women and two men were
selected to hear the evidence.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd,
11-1846.