Apple, Samsung retrial kicks off over patent damages

| SAN JOSE, Calif.
SAN JOSE, Calif. Nov 13 An Apple
attorney on Wednesday said Samsung Electronics
should pay $379 million for violating patents on the iPhone, as
a damages retrial between the two mobile giants got underway.
Apple and Samsung are engaged in global litigation over each
other's patents. Last year, Apple was awarded over $1 billion
after it convinced a jury that Samsung copied various iPhone
features - like using your fingers to pinch and zoom on the
screen - along with design touches like the phone's flat, black
glass screen.
However, in March U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh ruled the
previous jury had made some errors in its calculations impacting
about $400 million of the verdict. She ordered a retrial of that
portion of the original award.
In a San Jose, California federal court on Wednesday, Apple
attorney Harold McElhinny said Samsung had sold about 10.7
million phones that infringe Apple's patents, generating $3.5
billion in revenue.
"Who says patent infringement doesn't pay," McElhinny told
the eight member jury, adding that Apple was entitled to be made
"whole." Samsung's opening statement is expected to begin
Wednesday morning.
Samsung manufactures phones that use the Android operating
system, which is developed by Google.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Apple Inc vs. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, 11-1846.