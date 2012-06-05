Apple faces delay in seeking U.S. ban of Samsung tablets

| SAN FRANCISCO, June 4
SAN FRANCISCO, June 4 Apple Inc is
facing delays in renewing its request that a U.S. judge ban
Samsung Electronics's Galaxy 10.1 tablets, a key
battleground in the worldwide patent wars between the technology
giants.
Apple sued Samsung last year, accusing the South Korean
electronics maker of "slavishly" copying the iPhone and iPad.
Samsung denies the claims and countersued.
U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California,
rejected Apple's bid to ban some Samsung smartphones and the
Galaxy 10.1 tablet. Last month, an appeals court told Koh to
reconsider Apple's request regarding the tablet.
Apple promptly asked Koh for a ban once again. But in a
brief order on Monday, Koh denied Apple's motion on procedural
grounds, saying the appeals court must formally cede
jurisdiction back to her before she could consider it.
Once that happens, Apple could refile its request, Koh said,
without specifying when the appeals court would relinquish
jurisdiction.
A Samsung representative could not immediately be reached
for comment, while Apple spokeswoman Kristin Huguet pointed to
an earlier statement saying Samsung's "blatant" copying was
wrong.
"Each day that Samsung continues to sell its infringing Tab
10.1 causes additional harm to Apple through design dilution,
lost sales, lost market share, and lost future sales of
tag-along products," Apple said in a court filing last month.
The chief executives of both Apple and Samsung attended a
court ordered mediation in Northern California last month, which
failed to produce a settlement.