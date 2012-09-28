Appeals court sends Galaxy Tab injunction back to trial judge

Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Sept 28 A U.S. appeals court granted Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's request that a lower court judge should consider whether to dissolve a sales ban against the Galaxy Tab 10.1, which had been won by Apple Inc.
The ruling on Friday came from the Federal U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington.
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct