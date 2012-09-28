版本:
Appeals court sends Galaxy Tab injunction back to trial judge

Sept 28 A U.S. appeals court granted Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's request that a lower court judge should consider whether to dissolve a sales ban against the Galaxy Tab 10.1, which had been won by Apple Inc.

The ruling on Friday came from the Federal U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington.

