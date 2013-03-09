版本:
2013年 3月 9日

U.S. judge will not suspend Apple Siri patent case vs. Samsung

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 A U.S. judge on Friday refused to suspend Apple Inc's patent lawsuit against Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, a case that includes search technology in Apple's Siri voice assistant.

The ruling came from U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California. Apple's Siri lawsuit involves different patents than the case that went to trial in California last August.
