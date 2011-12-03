版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 3日 星期六 12:21 BJT

U.S. judge rejects Apple bid to halt Galaxy sales

Dec 2 A U.S. judge rejected Apple's attempt to halt U.S. sales of some Galaxy smartphones and tablets made by Samsung Electronics, according to a ruling on Friday.

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, denied Apple's request for a preliminary injunction in a fierce patent lawsuit between the two companies.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐