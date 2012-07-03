UPDATE 2-Samsung loses bid to lift ban on U.S. tablet sales

By Erin Geiger Smith
July 2 A U.S. judge on Monday rejected a request
by Samsung Electronics Co. to lift a ban on U.S.
sales of its Galaxy Tab 10.1, another setback for the South
Korean firm in its tablet patent battle with iPad maker Apple
Inc.
Apple and Samsung, the world's largest consumer electronics
corporations, are waging legal war in several countries,
accusing each other of patent violations as they vie for
supremacy in a fast-growing market for mobile devices.
U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, last
week granted a requst by Apple to halt sales of the tablet,
which runs on Google Inc's Android, giving the iPhone
maker a significant win.
Samsung had asked the court to stay the injunction pending
resolution of an appeal.
"Samsung is disappointed with the court's decision that
denied our motion to stay. We believe today's ruling will
ultimately reduce the availability of superior technological
features to consumers in the U.S.," a Samsung spokeswoman told
Reuters.
The spokeswoman added that Samsung will continue to pursue a
request for an appeal of the preliminary injunction.
Samsung has already appealed to a federal appeals court in
Washington, DC, which has exclusive jurisdiction over
intellectual property disputes.
Samsung is also fighting an injunction issued by Koh on
Friday against the sale of its Galaxy Nexus phone, another
significant win for Apple as pre-trial injunctions are rarely
granted.
An Apple spokeswoman reiterated the company's previous
comment that Samsung's latest products look a lot like the
iPhone and iPad.
"This kind of blatant copying is wrong and, as we've said
many times before, we need to protect Apple's intellectual
property when companies steal our ideas," the spokeswoman said.
Apple sold 13.6 million iPads in January-March to control 63
percent of the global tablet market, according to research from
Display Search. Samsung sold 1.6 million tablets, giving it 7.5
percent of the market.
The case is U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
11-1846.