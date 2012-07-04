版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 4日 星期三 08:11 BJT

U.S. Judge rejects Samsung request to lift stay on Nexus sales

| July 3

July 3 A U.S. judge rejected on Tuesday a request by Samsung Electronics Co. to lift a pre-trial injunction against sales of its Galaxy Nexus phone.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, granted Apple Inc's request to block sales of the smartphone. Samsung had asked the court to stay the injunction pending resolution of an appeal.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐