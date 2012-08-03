Apple exec urged firm to make 7-inch tablet in 2011 -email

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 3 A senior Apple Inc executive urged Tim Cook in early 2011 to build a 7-inch tablet, according to an email displayed in court by Samsung Electronics in their U.S. patents trial.

Speculation intensified this year that the world's most valuable technology corporation plans soon to make a 7-inch tablet matching the dimensions of Amazon.com's Kindle Fire and Google's Nexus 7. Apple's 10-inch iPad debuted two years ago to rapid success.

Eddy Cue, who rose to prominence managing the iTunes and Apps stores, wrote to Cook -- then chief operating officer -- and to software chief Scott Forstall and marketing head Phil Schiller in January last year saying he believed there was a market for a 7-inch tablet and that Apple should have one.

Cue became the company's senior vice president of Internet software and services in September.