UPDATE 2-Apple, Samsung launch salvos as smartphone trial heats up

By Dan Levine and Poornima Gupta
SAN JOSE, Calif., July 31 Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd told jurors that its products are not copycats
of Apple Inc's iPhone but rather an example of
legitimate American-style competition from the South Korean
company.
Lawyers for both tech giants faced off on Tuesday for
opening statements in the highly anticipated U.S. patent trial,
where Apple has accused Samsung of stealing iPhone features like
scrolling and multi-touch.
The stakes are high: Apple is being tested on its worldwide
patent strategy against Google's Android operating
system, while Samsung faces the threat of sales bans on its
Galaxy line of phones and tablets.
Apple attorney Harold McElhinny said Samsung's own internal
product analyses show it deliberately chose to rip off the
iPhone, but Samsung lawyer Charles Verhoeven said all companies
produce such documents.
"It's called competition," Verhoeven said. "That's what we
do in America."
The world's largest consumer electronics corporations have
been waging legal war around the world, accusing each other of
patent violations as they vie for supremacy in a fast-growing
market for mobile devices. They sell over half of the world's
smartphones.
The legal fight began last year when Apple sued Samsung in a
San Jose, California, federal court, accusing the South Korean
company of slavishly copying the iPhone and iPad. Samsung
countersued.
The federal courtroom in San Jose, California was jammed on
Tuesday with lawyers and reporters, with more spilling into an
overflow room next door equipped with a video feed. Both
companies relied on slides featuring various phone models,
internal emails and news reports to make their points.
Apple attorney Harold McElhinny showed slides that featured
old Samsung phones from 2006 and compared it to the Korean
company's newer smartphones from 2010.
The key question, McElhinny said, would be how Samsung moved
from the old phones to "these phones." And even though Apple is
a successful company, he said, it must defend its rights when
someone steals their property.
"Artists don't laugh that often when people steal their
designs," McElhinny said.
Samsung has sold 22.7 million smartphones and tablets in the
U.S., reaping $8.16 billion in revenue, he said. Apple is
seeking damages of over $2.5 billion.
Samsung's Verhoeven countered that many iPhone features,
like its popular minimalist design, had already been thought up
by others before its release.
"Samsung is not some copyist, some Johnny-come-lately doing
knockoffs," he told the jurors.
Verhoeven added: "There's a distinction between commercial
success and inventing something."
McElhinny showed jurors an internal Samsung product analysis
which said the iPhone's hardware was "easy to copy." Verhoeven
said Samsung's analyses were what all companies do in the
smartphone industry, including Apple.
Before opening statements began on Tuesday, U.S. District
Judge Lucy Koh dismissed one of the jurors, a woman who works as
an insurance agent. The woman said her employer would not pay
her salary during jury service.
The nine member jury is now made up of seven men and two
women.
The South Korean company has also leveled claims against
Apple on five of Samsung's own patents. Another Apple attorney,
Bill Lee, said those only came up after Apple began demanding
that Samsung stop copying Apple's products.
Verhoeven noted that Apple is one of Samsung's biggest
customers for smartphone components.
"Samsung isn't in the habit of suing its business partners,
even if it could," he said.
Overall, Apple's McElhinny said Apple has a unique vision
that technology should be about much more than just
functionality.
"The evidence will be that Apple has made that vision a
reality," he said, "so much that it really is hard to remember
what phones looked like before."
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
No. 11-1846.