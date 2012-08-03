Judge tackles attorney behavior as Apple/Samsung trial rolls on

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 3 A U.S. judge rejected Apple
Inc's request for severe sanctions against Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd over the conduct of one of
Samsung's attorneys, even as the judge said that conduct risked
tainting the jury.
A high-stakes patent trial between the two companies
continued on Friday, where Apple sued Samsung over its
intellectual property rights to the iPhone and iPad. Samsung
countersued.
U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh on Tuesday had barred Samsung's
lawyers from presenting some evidence during opening statements.
Later that afternoon, Samsung emailed reporters links to that
material, along with a statement that "fundamental fairness
requires that the jury decide the case based on all the
evidence."
Samsung attorney John Quinn, of the law firm Quinn Emanuel
Urquhart & Sullivan, acknowledged in a court filing this week
that he authorized the press statement but said it was not
designed to influence the jury.
Apple had asked Koh to punish Samsung by ruling that Apple's
phone design patents were valid, and infringed. In court on
Friday, Koh rejected that request, but said there may be more
investigation of the events after the trial.
"I will not let any theatrics or any sideshows distract us
from what we are here to do," Koh said.
Koh then brought in members of the nine-member jury, one at
a time, to ask if they had read anything about the case since
Tuesday. One juror said he had read Internet headlines but not
the articles, and all said they could still be impartial.
After that, Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller took the
stand and was testifying on Friday morning.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
No. 11-1846.