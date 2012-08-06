Apple: iPhones created design crisis for Samsung

| SAN JOSE, Calif.
SAN JOSE, Calif. Aug 6 Apple Inc
trotted out a veteran designer to bolster its claims that
Samsung Electronics copied the iPhone, after the
smartphone's 2007 launch triggered a "crisis in design" for the
South Korean electronics giant.
Lawyers for Apple showed an internal Samsung document that
likened the look of their rival gadgets to "Heaven and Earth."
But Samsung strategy chief Justin Denison called that kind
of language "hyperbole," saying it sounded like something senior
executives would have used to motivate and energize employees.
"What we would like to be able to do is just compete in the
market," Denison said. Asked by Apple attorney Bill Lee whether
there was a difference between competing "fairly and squarely"
and taking someone else's intellectual property, he said: "Yes."
Apple later called Peter Bressler, a college professor with
electronics design experience and some 70 patents to his name,
who analyzed a number of Samsung Galaxy gadgets and the iPhone
and iPad.
They were "substantially the same", said Bressler, who
lectures at the University of Pennsylvania and founded the
design firm Bressler Group. He has worked with clients including
Motorola in the past.
"The aesthetics they (Apple) were trying to achieve were
particularly difficult and expensive," said Bressler, who said
he read numerous depositions of Apple employees and discovered
the company employed special machine processes, for instance.
Apple and Samsung are going toe-to-toe in a high-wattage
patents dispute, which mirrors a fierce battle for industry
supremacy between two rivals that control more than half of
worldwide smartphone sales.
BEHIND THE VEIL
Bressler examined a number of gadgets, Apple's patents on
file, and even a Wired article before forming his conclusion
that Samsung had borrowed multiple Apple design elements.
But under cross-examination from Samsung's lawyer, he said
consumers ultimately were unlikely to confuse the two brands --
a key contention in the case.
The U.S. company accuses Samsung of copying the design and
some features of its iPad and iPhone, and is asking for billions
of dollars in damages and sales bans. The Korean company, which
is trying to expand in the U.S. market, says Apple infringed
some of its key wireless technology patents.
The trial began last week and has already granted Silicon
Valley an unprecedented peek behind the curtain of Apple's
famously secretive design and marketing machine.
On Friday, lawyers showed Apple Vice President Eddy Cue
urging then-Chief Operating Officer Tim Cook in January 2011 to
build a mini-iPad because he believed there was a market for a
seven-inch tablet. Late co-founder Steve Jobs was "receptive" to
the idea, according to Cue's email, fanning speculation Apple
plans to make a mini-iPad to take on cheaper gadgets from Google
Inc and Amazon.