UPDATE 2-Apple, Samsung make final pitch to U.S. jury

By Dan Levine and Poornima Gupta
SAN JOSE, Calif. Aug 21 Apple Inc O>
spent years developing its iconic iPhone, but Samsung took a
shortcut by copying its rival's designs after realizing it could
not keep up, an Apple attorney said as the high-stakes patent
infringement trial drew towards a climax.
Closing arguments kicked off on Tuesday at the closely
watched trial between Apple and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
in a federal court in San Jose, California. The jury
will likely begin deliberating on Wednesday.
Samsung attorney Charles Verhoeven countered by saying
consumers are not confused between the products from the two
mobile companies. He urged jurors to consider that a verdict in
favor of Apple could stifle competition and reduce choices for
consumers.
"Rather than competing in the marketplace, Apple is seeking
a competitive edge in the courtroom," Verhoeven said. Apple
thinks "it's entitled to having a monopoly on a rounded
rectangle with a large screen. It's amazing really."
Apple and Samsung are going toe-to-toe in a patents dispute
that mirrors the struggle for industry supremacy between the two
companies, which control more than half of worldwide smartphone
sales.
A win for Apple could have a major impact on the industry
because the South Korean company's mobile products are run on
Google Inc's Android operating system, a popular
software that is used by many other manufacturers.
Apple attorney Harold McElhinny urged jurors to consider the
testimony of a South Korean designer who said she worked day and
night on Samsung's phones for three months.
"In those critical three months, Samsung was able to copy
and incorporate the result of Apple's four-year investment in
hard work and ingenuity - without taking any of the risks,"
McElhinny said.
Apple is seeking more than $2.5 billion in damages from
Samsung. An Apple expert said Samsung earned 35.5 percent
margins on the phones in the lawsuit from mid-2010 through March
2012, on $8.16 billion in U.S. revenue. Samsung has disputed
that figure.
Apple accuses Samsung of copying the design and some
features of its iPad and iPhone, and is asking for a sales ban
in addition to monetary damages. Samsung, which is trying to
expand in the United States, says Apple infringed several
patents, including some for its key wireless technology.
BIG CROWD
McElhinny laid out what he said was chronological evidence
that showed Samsung copied Apple's designs. He also told the
jury that, while Apple brought many of its top executives to
testify and face cross examination, Samsung had presented no
major decision makers.
"From the very beginning, Samsung has disrespected this
process," he said.
McElhinny urged jurors to consider Samsung's internal
documents, which compared its products with Apple's and
determined it had a crisis of design.
Scores of journalists, lawyers, analysts and observers
turned out to watch the arguments. By 7:30 a.m. (14:30 GMT) on
Tuesday, the line outside the courthouse was nearly a block
long. The nine member jury spent over two hours listening to
granular legal instructions before Apple's McElhinny began his
presentation just after lunch.
McElhinny focused on a meeting between Samsung and Google
executives in February 2010, where Google asked Samsung to stop
imitating the iPad so closely.
"Samsung executives chose to ignore that demand and continue
on the path of copying," he said.
Apple said the products looked so similar that it led to
confusion in the marketplace.
Samsung's Verhoeven said Apple had not shown any evidence
that consumers were actually deceived into buying Samsung
products instead of the iPhone or iPad.
"Consumers make choices, not mistakes," he said.
The trial, which is in its fourth week, has revealed details
about the famously secretive maker of the iPhone and iPad, some
substantive and some just colorful.
An Apple industrial designer described working around a
kitchen table with his team to come up with the company's mobile
products. Its patent licensing director said
Microsoft Corp was one of the few companies to get a
license for Apple design patents, but only because Microsoft
consented to an anti-cloning provision.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
No. 11-1846.