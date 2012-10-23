Apple's Schiller defends iPad mini's price tag

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 23 Apple marketing
wizard Phil Schiller defended the $329 price of the new iPad
mini tablet, saying consumers will be willing to pay for quality
not found in less expensive devices from rivals like Google
and Amazon.
With competition growing from tablets that are smaller and
less expensive than Apple's wildly popular iPads, Apple Chief
Executive Tim Cook and Schiller on Tuesday took the wraps off
the new 7.9-inch tablet, which essentially has most of the
functions and features of the full-size iPad but in a smaller
package.
While the news of the launch was welcomed by Wall Street,
many analysts were concerned that the steeper-than-expected
price might turn away some cost conscious consumers.
Google's Nexus 7 and Amazon's Kindle Fire HD tablets are
both priced starting at $199. While the iPad mini is
significantly more expensive, it is also lighter, thinner and
provides more screen space than rival offerings.
Asked by Reuters whether the iPad mini's price could make it
too expensive for some cost-conscious shoppers who have been
attracted to the Nexus 7 and Kindle Fire, Schiller said he
believes consumers will see Apple's smaller tablet as a premium
product worth paying for.
"The iPad is far and away the most successful product in its
category. The most affordable product we've made so far was $399
and people were choosing that over those devices," Schiller
said.
"And now you can get a device that's even more affordable at
$329 in this great new form, and I think a lot of customers are
going to be very excited about that," Schiller said.
Amazon made inroads into the realm of 7-inch tablets last
year with the launch of its Kindle Fire and has said its latest
Kindle Fire HD is the best-selling product on the company's
website since the device went on sale more than a month ago.
The Internet retailer is believed to sell the product close
to its cost, but the Fire HD is part of Amazon's strategy to
attract mobile customers to its website.
Internet advertiser Google is similarly believed to sell its
Nexus 7, manufactured by Asustek, near cost.
Apple is under pressure to defend its dominant position in
tablets, a market it created with the launch of the first iPad
in 2010. The intensity in the marketplace was evident in
Tuesday's unveiling of the iPad mini as Schiller took the
unusual step of doing a side-by-side comparison of the smaller
iPad and Google's Nexus 7 tablet.
"Others have tried to make tablets smaller than the iPad and
they've failed miserably," Schiller said during the event.
"These are not great experiences."
The launch of the iPad mini, at the California Theater in
San Jose, was mostly a Schiller show with the veteran Apple
executive responsible for all of its marketing and advertising
strategy introducing all of the new products, including a fourth
generation 10-inch iPad, a 13-inch Macbook Pro with a so-called
retina screen and a new iMac.
Apple's presentations typically feature a host of executives
and even some external game company executives, but Schiller on
Tuesday only shared the stage with Cook, who later mingled in a
crowded room as journalists and analysts jostled in a crowded
room to try out the new gadgets.
Analysts have worried that challenging the likes of Amazon
in smaller and less expensive tablets could hurt Apple's prized
profit margins. Apple's gross margin on the full-sized iPad is
between 23 percent and 32 percent for US sales.
Despite concerns that the high price tag may curb demand,
analysts were still bullish of the company, which will releases
its fiscal fourth-quarter results on Thursday.
"In spite of concerns about the price we would be buyers
of the stock even in front of earnings this Thursday as we do
believe that customers will pay a premium for an Apple tablet,"
said Shebly Seyrafi, an analyst at FBN Securities.