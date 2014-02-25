Apple issues fix for glaring security flaw on Mac computers

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 25 Apple Inc has
issued fixes for a security flaw in its Macintosh computers that
allows hackers to intercept data such as email, patching a major
and embarrassing glitch that came to light several days ago.
The security update for users of Apple's OS X computer
operating software follows a fix issued for iPhones last week,
meaning all Apple device users now have access to the patch.
The flaw allowed attackers with access to a mobile user's
network, such as a shared unsecured wireless service offered by
a cafe, to see or alter exchanges between the user and protected
sites such as Google Inc's Gmail or Facebook.
Governments with access to telecom carrier data could do the
same, experts said.
On Tuesday, Apple said in a statement that the Mac security
update also improved features such as its FaceTime
videoconferencing service and email.
The flaw appeared related to the way in which
well-understood protocols were implemented, and how Apple's
software recognizes digital certificates used by websites to
establish encrypted connections.
Researchers have said the bug could have been present for
months. Apple has not said when or how it learned about the flaw
in the way iOS handles sessions, in what are known as secure
sockets layer (SSL) or transport layer security. Nor has it said
whether the flaw was being exploited.
A spokesman for the company declined to comment on Tuesday.