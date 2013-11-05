Apple details government information requests for first time

Nov 5 Apple Inc on Tuesday disclosed
the number of information requests it received from governments
around the world, making it one of the last big tech companies
to do so in the wake of the controversy over data collection by
U.S. national security agencies.
In its report, which follows similar disclosures from
Microsoft Corp, Google Inc, Facebook Inc
and others, Apple signaled its opposition to U.S.
government strictures on the type of data it is allowed to
report, and called for more transparency in the process.
From Jan. 1 to June 30 this year, Apple said it received
between 1,000 and 2,000 account information requests from U.S.
law enforcement bodies, affecting between 2,000 and 3,000 Apple
accounts. It said it disclosed data on zero to 1,000 accounts.
Apple, along with other technology companies, is allowed
only to report such numbers in increments of 1,000 and must
combine law enforcement and national security requests, making
it impossible to know exactly how many are security-related.
The company registered its opposition to those strictures on
Tuesday.
"We feel strongly that the government should lift the gag
order and permit companies to disclose complete and accurate
numbers regarding FISA (Federal Intelligence Surveillance
Act)requests and National Security Letters," Apple said in its
report. "We will continue to aggressively pursue our ability to
be more transparent."
Microsoft, Google and other tech companies are challenging
the U.S. Department of Justice's stance on restricting the
disclosure of FISA court orders, so far with no success.
Apple said on Tuesday it filed a letter with the Foreign
Intelligence Surveillance Court supporting a group of cases
requesting greater transparency.
Tech companies are keen to push for, or at least be seen to
be pushing for, transparency in their dealings with U.S.
intelligence agencies. Revelations by former National Security
Agency contractor Edward Snowden have suggested they allowed the
NSA direct access to servers containing customer data, an
allegation they deny.