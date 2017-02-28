UPDATE 2-Apple says it spent $50 bln last year with U.S. suppliers

(Recasts with Cook comments on supplier spending, updates
stock)
By Stephen Nellis
CUPERTINO, Calif. Feb 28 Apple spent
roughly $50 billion last year at U.S.-based suppliers including
3M and Corning, Chief Executive Tim Cook said on
Tuesday, stressing the iPhone-maker's commitment to U.S.
manufacturing.
Speaking at an annual shareholder meeting, Cook gave the
previously undisclosed data at a time when Apple has come under
pressure from President Donald Trump for building its iPhones in
China. Apple also wants to work with Trump on issues like
bringing back its offshore profits at lower tax rates.
"We're always looking for more ways to help our country. We
know that Apple can only exist in the U.S.,” Cook told
shareholders.
Apple's stock is trading at record highs on expectations of
improved iPhone demand this year following a decline in sales in
2016.
Shareholders at the meeting at Apple's headquarters in
Cupertino, California defeated a proxy proposal that would have
let them nominate two directors on the company's board. The
proposal won 31.9 percent of votes.
Shareholders also defeated a proposal to require Apple
executives to retain their shares until they retire. That vote
won 24.2-percent support.
An advisory vote to approve executive pay won 95.2 percent
support.
Apple's stock has surged 41 percent over the past 12 months.
On Tuesday, it was up 0.21 percent at $137.21, on track for a
record high close.
(Reporting by Stephen Nellis, writing by Noel Randewich;
Editing by Cynthia Osterman)