UPDATE 1-Apple shares slide after rare earnings miss

* Shares fall more than 5 pct
* Analysts say now is a good chance to buy shares
* iPhones sales disappointed on Tuesday
(Rewrites first paragraph, updates share price)
Oct 19 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) shares fell more than
5 percent on Wednesday, the first trading session after a rare
quarterly earnings miss, but analysts said the drop presented a
buying opportunity for investors.
On Tuesday, Apple stunned Wall Street with quarterly
results that missed expectations for the first time in years as
customers held off buying iPhones until the latest version came
out in October. [ID:nN1E79H1T6]
One analyst called the results a "black swan" and said now
was the time to buy shares, with Apple providing a
stronger-than-expected outlook for the current quarter.
"We would be aggressive buyers of Apple this morning as we
anticipate a big holiday season for the company," said
Ticonderoga Securities analyst Brian White, who reiterated a
"buy" rating on the stock.
White said he expected Apple's iPhone 4S to be "another
blockbuster iPhone product."
JPMorgan said in a note to clients that the rare miss was
explainable and could be an entry point for opportunistic
investors. The firm added that shares of Apple were likely to
come under pressure in the near term but that the company's
sales overseas would ultimately boost growth.
"Apple's ongoing penetration of China and other emerging
markets likely can be measured in years and stands to have a
significant, positive impact on the growth profile," JPMorgan
said in a research note.
The quarterly earnings report on Tuesday was Apple's first
under Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, who took over from
Steve Jobs in August at a critical juncture for the company.
Apple is battling Google Inc (GOOG.O) in the mobile arena, as
well as other challengers such as Samsung (005930.KS) and
Amazon.com (AMZN.O).
Apple said it sold 17.07 million iPhones in the fourth
quarter ended on Sept. 24 -- well short of the roughly 20
million forecast by analysts. The iPhone is Apple's flagship
product, yielding some 40 percent of annual sales.
Apple shares were down 5.2 percent at $400.12 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Fareha Khan and Liana B. Baker, editing by Dave
Zimmerman)