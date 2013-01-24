版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 24日 星期四 15:10 BJT

Apple shares traded in Frankfurt drop 11 pct

PARIS Jan 24 Shares in Apple traded in Frankfurt plunged 11 percent early, after the consumer electronics giant posted lower-than-expected revenue forecast.

Shares in Apple tumbled 10 percent to $463 in after-hours trade on Wall Street on Wednesday night, wiping out some $50 billion of its market value - nearly equivalent to that of Hewlett-Packard and Dell combined.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐