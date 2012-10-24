Softbank, KDDI to offer Apple's iPad mini in Japan

BRIEF-U.S. Concrete posts Q4 adj. earnings $0.82/shr from continuing operations
* U.S. Concrete announces its fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
TOKYO Oct 24 Both Softbank Corp and KDDI Corp will offer Apple Inc's 7.9-inch version of the iPad in Japan, Apple said on its Japanese website on Wednesday, competing with one another as well as with Google Inc's Nexus 7 and Rakuten Inc's Kobo e-reader here.
Softbank is betting on a $20 billion bid to buy control of U.S. telco Sprint Nextel Corp and diversify away from Japan's saturated market dominated by NTT Docomo.
* U.S. Concrete announces its fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces private placement for $45 million
* Shell Midstream Partners Lp - on february 27, 2017, co entered into a $600.0 million loan facility agreement with Shell Treasury Center