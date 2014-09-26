Apple releases new software update to fix bug on iPhone 6

Sept 25 Apple Inc released a new software update late on Thursday after some users of its new iPhone 6 complained of call service disruptions and other problems due to a previous update.

Fewer than 40,000 iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus devices were affected when users downloaded the iOS 8.0.1, Apple spokeswoman Trudy Muller said. The new update, iOS 8.0.2, fixes the issue.

The company said the iOS 8.0.1 was live for a little over 60 minutes, before it quickly pulled it back to investigate the issue.

Apple's new phones also face criticism over their bendability, dubbed "bendgate." Social media and online forums have been abuzz with comments about how the new phones can bend when placed in back pockets or while wearing skinny jeans.

The new update also features other improvements such as to its app store, mail and camera, listed by the company on its website. (bit.ly/1xoC6jW)

Apples shares closed down almost 4 percent at $97.87 on Thursday, wiping out nearly $23 billion in market value. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore and Sarah McBride in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)