Apple plans Nevada solar farm in clean energy push for data centers

July 1 Apple Inc said it plans to build
a new solar farm with NV Energy Inc for power supply to
its new data center in Reno, Nevada, a major step towards its
goal of having its data centers run on renewable energy.
Apple and other technology companies such as Amazon.com Inc
and Microsoft Corp, that build and run
computer server farms have come under criticism for their high
consumption of electricity and other resources.
These data centers cater to an explosion in Internet
traffic, streaming content through mobile devices and hosting of
services to corporations.
The new solar farm will provide power to Sierra Pacific
Power Co's electric grid that serves Apple's data center and
when completed will generate about hours 43.5 million kilowatt
of clean energy a year, Apple said in a statement.
Apple already runs its largest data center in the U.S. on
solar power. The center in Maiden, North Carolina produces 167
million kilowatt hours, the power equivalent of 17,600 homes for
one year, from a 100-acre solar farm and fuel cell installations
provided by Silicon Valley startup Bloom Energy.