Apple plans first retail store in S.Korea, posts hiring notices

SEOUL Jan 6 Apple Inc said it was
planning to open a retail store in South Korea, its first in the
country that is home to its smartphone archrival Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd.
The iPhone maker listed hiring notices for 15 positions
dated Thursday on its website, including a store leader and
business manager. The listings did not specify the exact
location or when those who are hired will begin working.
"We're excited about opening our first Apple Store in Korea,
one of the world's economic centers and a leader in
telecommunication and technology, with a vibrant K-culture,"
Apple told Reuters in a statement Friday.
"We're now hiring the team that will offer our customers in
Seoul the service, education and entertainment that is loved by
Apple customers around the world."
Apple declined to comment on where in Seoul its retail store
would be or when it would open. But South Korea's Yonhap News
Agency said in a report on Friday that construction was underway
for the store at a location in a southern district of Seoul and
that the work will likely be completed by end-November.
