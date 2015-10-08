Apple Pay to land in Starbucks, Chili's, KFC

BRIEF-Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
HALF MOON BAY, Calif Oct 8 Starbucks Corp locations will begin accepting Apple Inc's mobile payment system in a pilot program starting this year, Apple Vice President Jennifer Bailey said at an event on Thursday.
Restaurants KFC and Chili's will begin accepting Apple Pay in 2016, she said at the Re/code technology conference in Half Moon Bay, California. (Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Christian Plumb)
Jan 20 General Electric Co reported a 36 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and it affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.
* Futures up: Dow 11 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 12.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates price)