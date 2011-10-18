Apple to shut US stores Wed. for Jobs memorial

* Event to be broadcast live to locations around US
* Asia and Australia to have rebroadcast of celebration
By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 18 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) plans
to shutter U.S. retail stores for several hours on Wednesday so
employees can take part in a company-wide celebration of
co-founder Steve Jobs' life, a person familiar with the
celebration said.
Store employees in United States will use that time to view
a live broadcast of the event, which is being held at an
outdoor amphitheater at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino,
California.
The celebration -- which will be held from 10 a.m. PDT
(1700 GMT) to 11:30 a.m. PDT -- will follows a private memorial
service for the late tech visionary at Stanford University
expected to be attended by Silicon Valley luminaries,
politicians and celebrities.
Many Apple stores across California were not accepting
online bookings for Wednesday morning, either for tech-support
or tutorial appointments.
Employees across Asia and Australia will be able to view a
re-broadcast of the celebration, the person said.
An Apple spokeswoman could not be immediately reached for
comment.
Jobs died on Oct 5 at the age of 56 after a long battle
with a rare form of pancreatic cancer. Chief Executive Tim Cook
had said in a memo to employees on Oct. 10 that a celebration
of his life would be held Wednesday.
(Reporting by Poornima Gupta, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)