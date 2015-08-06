Apple Music attracts more than 11 mln trial members since June 30

Aug 6 Apple Inc's new music streaming service has attracted more than 11 million members during its free trial period, the company said Thursday.

Apple Music rolled out a three-month free trial period on June 30. Nearly 2 million trial members opted for its family plan, which will cost $14.99 a month for up to six family members, the company said.

Apple also said its App Store saw the largest-ever number of customers in July, yielding $1.7 billion in transactions.

Apple set a high water mark for App Store customers in China in July.

It said it has now paid developers almost $33 billion. (Reporting by Julia Love in San Francisco; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)