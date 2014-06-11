EU opens in-depth probes into tax rulings on Apple, Starbucks, Fiat unit

US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Goldman, J&J results disappoint
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)
BRUSSELS, June 11 The European Commission said on Wednesday it had opened three in-depth investigations into tax decisions affecting Apple, Starbucks and Fiat Finance and Trade in Ireland, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.
The probes focus on whether decisions by tax authorities in the three EU member states about corporate tax to be paid by the three companies comply with EU state aid rules.
The EU said its investigation follows reports some companies have received significant tax reductions through tax rulings by national tax authorities.
Tax rulings are used in particular to confirm transfer pricing arrangements, covering prices charged for transactions between various parts of the same group of companies. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
April 18 A federal judge has dismissed the remaining charges against a former JPMorgan Chase & Co investment banking analyst accused of engaging in an insider trading scheme, after a jury in February largely acquitted him.
OSLO, April 18 Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will vote in favour of Credit Suisse's planned payouts to senior managers following a recent bonus cut, the fund said in a statement on Tuesday.