Ireland says did not breach EU state aid rules in Apple tax dealings

DUBLIN, June 11 Ireland is confident that it has not breached state aid rules in its tax dealings with Apple and will defend its position vigorously, the department of finance said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Ireland is confident that there is no state aid rule breach in this case and we will defend all aspects vigorously," the statement said.

"The Irish corporate tax system is not at issue, the enquiry relates to the application of the rules in one particular case," it said.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Louise Heavens)