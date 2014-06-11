Ireland says did not breach EU state aid rules in Apple tax dealings

US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Goldman, J&J results disappoint
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)
DUBLIN, June 11 Ireland is confident that it has not breached state aid rules in its tax dealings with Apple and will defend its position vigorously, the department of finance said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Ireland is confident that there is no state aid rule breach in this case and we will defend all aspects vigorously," the statement said.
"The Irish corporate tax system is not at issue, the enquiry relates to the application of the rules in one particular case," it said.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Louise Heavens)
April 18 A federal judge has dismissed the remaining charges against a former JPMorgan Chase & Co investment banking analyst accused of engaging in an insider trading scheme, after a jury in February largely acquitted him.
OSLO, April 18 Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will vote in favour of Credit Suisse's planned payouts to senior managers following a recent bonus cut, the fund said in a statement on Tuesday.