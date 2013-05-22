UPDATE 3-The Irish loophole behind Apple's low tax bill

By Tom Bergin
LONDON May 21 Apple's ability to
shelter billions of dollars of income from tax has depended on
an unusual loophole in the Irish tax code that helps the country
compete with other countries for investment and jobs.
A U.S. Senate investigation revealed Tuesday that Apple,
maker of iPhones, iPads and Mac computers, channelled profits
into Irish-incorporated subsidiaries that had "no declared tax
residency anywhere in the world."
Apple said on Tuesday that the arrangements dated back over
30 years and had been negotiated with Ireland's government,
which has long angered European economic peers such as France
and Germany by helping multinationals to avoid paying tax on
sales it makes to their citizens in their domestic markets.
Apple's annual reports show that over the past three years,
Apple paid taxes worth 2 percent of its $74 billion in overseas
income.
Apple now channels most of its overseas sales through three
companies that are incorporated in Ireland but for tax purposes
are resident in no jurisdiction. U.S. rules that allow companies
incorporated abroad not to pay U.S. taxes complement that
arrangement.
Apple tax head Phillip Bullock told the U.S. Senate
Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations on Tuesday that one of
these three subsidiaries, Apple Operations International (AOI),
had not submitted a tax return anywhere for five years.
All three were registered in Ireland in 1980 and
reregistered as unlimited companies in 2006, which means under
Irish law that they do not have to publish annual accounts, so
the subcommittee's report was the first time the current
structure had been publicly revealed.
Peter Vale, tax partner at accountants Grant Thornton in
Dublin, said it was unusual for companies incorporated in
Ireland not to be tax resident there, but it is legal.
Apple relies for tax benefits on contrasting approaches to
determining tax residence in Ireland and the United States.
Vale said that if a group has at least one trading Irish
subsidiary - as Apple does, in the form of units that employ
4,000 staff - it can establish a corporation that will not be
deemed tax resident in Ireland providing this unit's "central
management control" is outside the country.
The subcommittee said AOI and Apple Sales International
(ASI) held board meetings in the United States and most board
members were based there. That means the units would not be
deemed to have Irish management control, accountants said.
Apple documents released by the subcommittee showed that
current Chief Executive Tim Cook and current Chief Financial
Officer Peter Oppenheimer were board members of all three Irish
units during the late 2000s, typically holding their meetings at
Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California.
Apple told the subcommittee that AOI has no employees and no
physical address. Its assets are managed by employees at a
subsidiary, Braeburn Capital, located in Nevada, while the
assets are held in bank accounts in New York. Primary accounting
records are maintained at Apple's U.S. shared service center in
Austin, Texas.
Despite this, AOI did not have tax residency in the United
States, because, said Lyn Oates, professor of tax and accounting
at the University of Exeter Business School in the UK, the
United States determines tax residence on the place of
incorporation only.
LOST PROFIT
Britain also used to allow companies to be incorporated
there without being tax resident, but changed its system over 20
years ago to stop tax avoidance, said Penelope Tuck, associate
professor of public finance and policy at the University of
Warwick.
Ireland did not change its rules, probably because there was
not the same concern about the loss of tax revenues, said
Professor Eamonn Walsh, professor of accounting at University
College Dublin's Graduate School of Business.
Ireland's small population of 4.6 million means
multinationals generate relatively little by way of sales or
profits there.
"From a policy point of view, people are more concerned with
the idea that high-paid jobs are being delivered to the local
economy," Walsh said.
Apple originally expanded to business-friendly Ireland as a
gateway to Europe, opening a factory there, former CEO John
Sculley and other former executives told Reuters.
Cook told the subcommittee that Apple was attracted to
Ireland in 1980, when the country was offering incentives to
technology companies as it tried to build an industrial base.
Over the years, the structures Apple uses have evolved, and
the support of the Irish government has continued.
"Since the early 1990s, the government of Ireland has
calculated Apple's taxable income in such a way as to produce an
effective rate in the low single digits," Apple tax chief
Bullock testified.
A Reuters analysis of Apple's annual reports shows that
Apple's overseas tax rate really began to hit rock bottom in the
late 1990s, after the United States began to let companies avoid
tax on overseas earnings in what became known as the
"check-the-box" (CTB) loophole.
From 1993 to 1995, three years before CTB emerged, Apple had
an effective overseas tax rate of 16 percent. The rates later
plummeted and have averaged 2 percent in the past three years.
One former official with the Irish Development Authority,
which had the task of enticing foreign companies to invest in
Ireland, said that after the introduction of CTB in the United
States, companies began to demand better tax deals in Ireland.
While the Senate subcommittee referred to Apple's
negotiating tax rates of below 2 percent, Ireland usually
facilitates low tax payments not by undercutting its highest
corporate tax rate of 12.5 percent but by allowing companies to
declare low taxable profits - often by making deductions for
payments to tax-exempt affiliates, usually offshore.
Ireland said the low tax payment was not its fault and
blamed other countries' tax legislation.
Apple's exact arrangements in Ireland have changed over the
years.
Up until 2004 or later, the three Apple companies were
assessed for taxation in Ireland, although the declared profits
were much lower then.
In 2004, ASI declared a profit of $325 million and paid
Irish tax of $21 million, its accounts from the time show.
In 2011, according to the subcommittee's report, ASI earned
$22 billion and paid just $10 million in "global taxes."
Apple's retail units in France, Germany and Britain purchase
goods from the Irish units. The prices are set at levels that
ensure these units in bigger states do not report much profit.
This means the company avoids tax on sales in its bigger
markets.
In 2011, the last year for which accounts are available,
Apple Retail UK Ltd reported profits of 31 million pounds on
sales of 860 million pounds and paid tax of 9 million pounds.
In the same year, Apple Retail France reported a loss of 21
million euros on sales of 346 million euros and paid income tax
of 7 million euros.
Apple Retail Germany reported a 4 million euro loss on sales
of 174 million euros and paid no income tax.
Other jurisdictions also offer tax advantages like Ireland.
Online retailer Amazon.com Inc pays low taxes on
overseas income by channelling European sales through a
Luxembourg-based company that makes untaxed payments worth
hundreds of millions of euros each year to a tax-exempt
partnership, also resident in Luxembourg.
Google pays low taxes by directing overseas sales
through an Irish unit that pays most of its income to an
affiliate in Bermuda.
The schemes used by all three companies work by arranging
for the units that make sales to customers in Europe and
elsewhere to make tax-deductible payments to untaxed, or little
taxed, affiliates for the use of intellectual property such as
brands and business processes.
The Group of 20 leading nations has asked the Organisation
for Economic Co-operation and Development to look at such
corporate profit-shifting. One area it is examining closely is
such payments for intangible assets.
The companies say they follow the tax rules in all the
countries where they operate.